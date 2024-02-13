Biden calls Trump's Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called former president Donald Trump's recent remarks about Nato “dumb” and “un-American”, as he urged the House of Representatives to pass a massive foreign aid bill that includes billions in assistance for Ukraine and Israel.

Mr Trump at the weekend appeared to give tacit encouragement to Russia to invade any Nato country that was not meeting its commitment of spending 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence.

“The worst thing is he means it,” Mr Biden said.

“No other president in history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will. For God's sake. It's dumb. It's shameful. It's dangerous. It's un-American.”

Mr Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 US election, speaking during a political rally in South Carolina on Saturday and appearing to recount a meeting with Nato leaders, quoted the president of “a big country” – which he did not identify – as asking: “Well sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia, will you protect us?

“I said: 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said: 'Yes, let's say that happened.' 'No I would not protect you. In fact I would encourage them [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay'.”

Article Five of the Nato treaty stipulates that member nations must protect each other in the event of an attack.

Mr Biden said that for Mr Trump, “principles never matter.”

“Everything is transactional. He doesn’t understand that the sacred commitment we’ve given works for us as well,” Mr Biden said in remarks from the White House.

“In fact, I would remind Trump and all those who would walk away from Nato: Article Five has only been invoked once, just once in Nato history,” he said, referencing the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Senate on Tuesday passed a $95 billion aid package that includes assistance for both Israel and Ukraine, but it is already facing an uphill battle in the lower chamber of Congress, where Trump-aligned Republicans have threatened to kill the bill.

The President said Washington “cannot afford to wait any longer” on getting the bill to his desk to sign into law.

He also said the package would provide support for US personnel in the Middle East as well as Israel's security.