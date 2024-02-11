US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in hospital again

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin was admitted to hospital again on Sunday, a Pentagon spokesman said, this time “for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue", weeks after stays he controversially kept secret prostate cancer treatment.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Mr Austin was taken by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

He “is retaining the functions and duties of his office", according to Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder.

But Maj Gen Ryder the deputy defence secretary has been notified and is prepared to assume Mr Austin's duties “if required".

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was also notified, as well as the White House and some members of Congress.

Mr Austin was due to depart on Tuesday for Brussels to hold a meeting of Ukraine contact group, which he established in 2022 to co-ordinate military support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.

After that, he was scheduled to attend a regular meeting of Nato defence ministers. It was not immediately clear if his hospital admission would change those plans.

Mr Austin apologised this month after coming under heavy political fire for keeping the previous hospital stays secret.

“I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis,” he told journalists on February 1.

At the time, he said he was still in recovery, suffering from leg pain and using a golf cart for transport inside the Pentagon.

The undisclosed absences, and this current hospital stay, come at a time when the US faces a crisis in the Middle East, with American forces in Iraq and Syria facing near-daily attacks from Iran-backed militants in retaliation for Washington's steadfast support of Israel.

Mr Austin is also a key figure in attempts by the Biden administration to maintain support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion, as Republican members of Congress refuse to authorise new funding for military aid to Kyiv.