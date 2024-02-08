US Supreme Court to hear if Donald Trump can run in 2024 election

The US Supreme Court on Thursday was scheduled to hear landmark arguments on former president Donald Trump's eligibility to be on the 2024 presidential ballot.

The hearing places the Supreme Court at the centre of the 2024 US election, conjuring memories of when it was asked to weigh in on the Bush v Gore decision in 2000 that eventually handed George W Bush the presidency.

Mr Trump is appealing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that he is ineligible to hold office again because of his involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection. It marked the first time in US history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment had been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

The Civil War-era amendment was first adopted in the late 1800s to prevent former Confederates who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office.

Mr Trump is not expected to attend the hearing, scheduled to begin at 10am ET (7pm GST). Instead he will travel to Nevada, Reuters reported, which is holding its nomination contest later on Thursday evening.

His lawyers will argue that the 2021 attack on the Capitol building was not an insurrection. They will also say Mr Trump did not participate in the riot, even if it did amount to insurrection.

People queue outside the Supreme Court hoping to hear the arguments on Donald Trump's eligibility to run for president. AP

Mr Trump's lawyers will also say that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment does not apply to him.

The Supreme Court's decision will have significant ramifications for the 2024 election. Siding with Mr Trump will end efforts in Maine and elsewhere to prevent Mr Trump from appearing on the ballot.

Should the Supreme Court determine he is barred from holding office again, states would be allowed to keep him off the ballot.

The case likely will not be the only one involving Mr Trump that the court will be asked to hear. Mr Trump is also expected to appeal lower-court rulings that he is not immune from criminal prosecution.