More than 40 Iran-backed militants killed or wounded in US strikes, Pentagon says

More than 40 Iran-backed militants were killed or injured by US air strikes launched in retaliation for an attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three American troops, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

US forces hit Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria on February 2.

US Central Command said the strikes hit more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militia groups it supports.

The targets were struck in four Syrian sites, and three in Iraq.

“Initial indications are that over 40 militants associated with Iranian proxy groups were killed or injured in the US strikes against seven facilities, which included more than 85 targets that Iran's [Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps] and affiliated militias have used to attack US forces,” Pentagon spokesman Maj Gen Pat Ryder told reporters.

Maj Gen Ryder said there were “no indications” that any Iranians were among the dead and that the Pentagon was aware of reports that at least one civilian was killed.

The Jordan attack, which occurred on January 28, was the most serious in more than 165 strikes on US personnel carried out by Iran-backed militant groups in the Middle East after the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

Late on Wednesday, a US strike hit a car in Baghdad, killing a Kataib Hezbollah commander, Maj Gen Ryder said.

Iraqi officials said another leader of the group was in the car, but the Pentagon said there was only one person.

Baghdad regards US strikes such as this as in breach of its sovereignty and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is under pressure to end the US military presence in Iraq.

Last month, Washington and Baghdad announced the start of formal talks aimed at ending the presence of the anti-ISIS military coalition in Iraq.

They have met once since and will meet again on Sunday, the US-led coalition announced.