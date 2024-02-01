John Podesta to replace John Kerry as US climate envoy

President Joe Biden has lined up senior adviser John Podesta to replace John Kerry as the top US climate envoy, the White House has announced.

Mr Kerry last month said he would be stepping down from the position to work on Mr Biden's 2024 re-election campaign.

The appointment comes after world leaders at the Cop28 summit in Dubai pledged to transition away from fossil fuels.

“As he assumes his new role, John will bring both a deep understanding and a proven model for how countries around the world can enhance their ambition while unlocking a new era of clean, inclusive and resilient economic growth,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“John’s efforts and experience will be critical as countries around the world develop their next round of enhanced emissions targets, which are due early next year, as well as work to build out the global clean-energy supply chains necessary for achieving our shared climate goals.”

Mr Biden last week also announced he would pause new approvals on projects for liquefied natural gas exports, a move welcomed by climate activists.

But Mr Podesta's appointment also comes shortly after the US became the largest oil and natural gas producer in the world.

Mr Podesta played a key role in climate talks with China in 2014, in which the two countries pledged to reduce their output of greenhouse gases.

“He will bring important expertise to the work ahead, particularly in respect to the down-to-Earth challenges of implementing Cop28,” Mr Kerry said in a statement.

Currently, Mr Podesta is overseeing the implementation of Mr Biden's landmark climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax incentives on renewables such as wind, solar and hydropower. He will continue his work on enacting the bill in his new role, Reuters reported.