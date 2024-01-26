Kenneth Smith: Alabama carries out first nitrogen gas execution in world amid outcry

The US state of Alabama executed a prisoner on Thursday night using nitrogen gas, the first time the method has been used in the world, amid outcry from rights groups.

Kenneth Smith, convicted of a 1988 murder-for-hire, survived a previous execution attempt. In November 2022, Alabama officials aborted his execution by lethal injection after struggling for hours to insert an intravenous line's needle in his body.

On Thursday, officials restrained Smith and strapped a respirator mask to his face. A canister of pure nitrogen was attached to the mask in a process intended to deprive him of oxygen.

Alabama called it the “the most painless and humane method of execution known to man”.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was executed for a 1988 murder-for-hire. Reuters

While poisonous gases including hydrogen cyanide have been used in executions in the past, Thursday marked the first time a death sentence was carried out using an inert gas to suffocate someone, capital punishment experts said.

Opponents of capital punishment, including UN rights experts, said the method amounted to experimenting on humans.

“Nitrogen gas has never been used in the United States to execute human beings,” representative for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement this month.

“The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends giving even large animals a sedative when being euthanised in this manner, while Alabama’s protocol for execution by nitrogen asphyxiation makes no provision for sedation of human beings prior to execution.”

The UN called on Alabama and the US to halt the execution, claiming it would breach Smith's rights.

“The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment, and we urge Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to use her clemency power to stop the execution of Kenneth Smith before it’s too late,” Amnesty International researcher Justin Mazzola said before the execution.

The American Constitution Society, a legal organisation, said the execution “not only flies in the face of the national trend away from the death penalty but reinforces that there are no 'humane' forms” of capital punishment.

US states that use capital punishment have found it increasingly difficult to obtain drugs used in lethal injections, partly because pharmaceutical companies refuse to supply them to prisons to comply with a European trade ban on goods used in torture or executions.

“We have serious concerns that Smith’s execution in these circumstances could breach the prohibition on torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, as well as his right to effective remedies,” Ms Shamdasani said. “These are rights set out in two International Human Rights treaties where the United States is bound by.”

On Thursday morning, Smith asked the US Supreme Court to halt the execution so an appeal could be considered, challenging a decision by the 11th Circuit US Court of Appeals. But the Supreme Court said on Thursday evening that it would not stop Alabama from proceeding with the execution.

“While Amnesty International is opposed to the death penalty in all cases, there are specifics about Kenneth Smith’s circumstances that make it even more disturbing that Alabama is willing to carry out this execution,” Mr Mazzola said.

Smith was convicted of murdering Elizabeth Sennett, a preacher's wife, after he and an accomplice each accepted a $1,000 fee from her husband to kill her, trial evidence showed.

Eleven of 12 jurors voted to sentence Smith to life in prison, but an Alabama judge overruled their recommendation under a law that has since been abolished as unconstitutional.