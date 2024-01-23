New Hampshire primary: Trump looks to lock up Republican nomination

Former US president Donald Trump will enter the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday looking to cement an unassailable path to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

New Hampshire is the first in a series of party primaries in which Republican Party members will choose their candidate for this year's presidential race.

Only two candidates – Mr Trump and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley – remain in the race following last week's Iowa caucus. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came a distant second in that contest, dropped out and endorsed Mr Trump at the weekend.

Mr DeSantis's withdrawal gives Ms Haley the battle she has long sought: a one-on-one fight against her former boss, Mr Trump, for the party's nomination in the general presidential election.

“It’s now one fella and one lady left,” she said during a campaign stop on Sunday. “May the best woman win.”

Even in a two-person race, Mr Trump is still seen as the favourite to challenge President Joe Biden, a Democrat. Mr Trump won the Iowa caucus by a landslide and leads Ms Haley by double-digits in recent New Hampshire polling.

Ms Haley has been making steady gains among moderates and independents, and her campaign is hoping to garner support from people who may not want a repeat Trump-Biden rematch.

“America doesn’t do coronations. We believe in choices,” Ms Haley said on Monday.

Still, Mr Trump has solid support among the Republican base.

A recent Washington Post-Monmouth University poll found that Trump supporters are more likely to show up to the polls, however some Haley supporters are “extremely motivated” to go vote.

Trump's first reaction after winning Iowa caucus 2024

The former president, however, is the focus of several court cases that may stymie his efforts to return to the White House.

Mr Trump has been indicted on a number of criminal charges, including election interference. He is also the subject of a number of civil cases, including a case in New York over fraud. He has already been found liable for sexual assault and defamation in a separate case.

Mr Biden will not be on the ballot in New Hampshire due to a change making South Carolina the first primary state for the Democratic Party in election years.

US Representative Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson will be running on the Democratic ticket in New Hampshire. Biden supporters in the state are requesting people to write his name in.