Blinken pushes Israel to limit civilian casualties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent much of Tuesday pushing Israeli leaders to limit civilian casualties in the country’s military campaign in Gaza.

More than 23,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its aerial bombardment and ground invasion after the events of October 7, the Gazan Health Ministry said.

On that day, Hamas and other militias invaded Israel and killed 1,200 people.

Mr Blinken said the death toll in Gaza was “far too high".

It is unclear what effect if any his message will have.

This is not the first time he has pressed Israeli leaders to do more to protect civilians in the conflict. He made similar pleas during his most recent trip to Israel in December.

Israel remains set on continuing its war as it shifts its military focus to Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

According to the Israeli government, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Mr Blinken that they would “intensify” the city as they sought to destroy Hamas leaders.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has a long history of comments that have angered the US, took to social-media platform X to criticise Mr Blinken’s approach.

Mr. Secretary Blinken, it’s not the time to speak softly with Hamas, it’s time to use that big stick. — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 9, 2024

“Mr Secretary Blinken, it’s not the time to speak softly with Hamas, it’s time to use that big stick,” Mr Ben-Gvir said.

Washington has been Israel's biggest ally throughout the war.

The administration of President Joe Biden has twice vetoed UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire and sent thousands of weapons and ammunition to the Israeli military, including a recent shipment Mr Blinken authorised without congressional approval.

He had meetings on Tuesday with Israeli leaders including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Mr Gallant and war cabinet member Benny Gantz.

Mr Blinken carried with him the messages he heard from Arab leaders on what is his fourth trip to the region since October 7 and fifth trip to Israel.

He told Israeli leaders that normalising relations with more countries in the region remained a possibility but only if the conflict subsided.

“I know your own efforts over many years to build much greater connectivity and integration in the Middle East, and I think there actually are real opportunities there,” Mr Blinken said before his meeting with Mr Katz.

He told reporters that there was “clear interest” among many of the Arab leaders he met with in “pursuing integration of the region”, but that it could not come at the expense of Palestinians.

Mr Blinken’s trip comes as the threat of a broader regional conflict appears to be escalating.

On Monday, Israel killed a senior Hezbollah commander, in a strike in southern Lebanon as it continues to increase attacks on the Lebanese militant group.