Mehdi Hasan announces departure from MSNBC

Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan has announced he will be leaving MSNBC after the US TV channel cancelled his Sunday night programme.

Hasan made the announcement during his final show on Sunday night.

“Tonight is not just my final episode of The Mehdi Hasan Show. It’s my last day with MSNBC. Yes, I’ve decided to leave,” he said.

During his last broadcast, Hasan paid tribute to his production team and audience.

“But as we begin 2024 with an election coming, a war still continuing and too many Trump trials … to even keep track of, and with this show going away, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to look for a new challenge,” he said.

MSNBC cancelled Hasan's show in November, drawing condemnation from progressives who accused the channel of silencing one of the few US Muslim broadcast personalities. He had taken a highly critical stance on Israel's military operations in Gaza.

Hasan previously was expected to remain with the network as an on-camera analyst and stand-in host.

MSNBC's decision to cancel Hasan's show came as it lost viewers to rival network Fox amid coverage of the Israel-Gaza war.

MSNBC has denied reports it is silencing Hasan and two other Muslim screen personalities.

Ayman Mohyeldin's programme – which will now be extended to two hours – will take over Hasan's time slot, MSNBC previously said.