Washington wants Israel's Arab neighbours to play role in future governance of Gaza

On another urgent diplomatic mission to the Middle East, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Sunday with Arab partners to discuss their role in the reconstruction, governance and security in the Gaza Strip, in expectation that Israel's assault will eliminate Hamas, which has run the territory since 2007.

After a day of talks with Turkish and Greek leaders in Istanbul and Crete on Saturday, Mr Blinken met Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman before travelling to Doha for talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to prepare for an eventual end of hostilities.

In discussions with Qatar’s Emir and Jordan’s King, Mr Blinken stressed the importance of preparing detailed plans for the post-conflict future of the Palestinian territory, which has been decimated by Israeli bombardments.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Mr Blinken assured Jordan's King that Washington opposes the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the occupied West Bank, as he hoped to kick-start talks on Gaza's future.

Speaking at a news conference in Doha, Mr Blinken said Palestinian civilians must be allowed to return home and must not be pressed to leave Gaza.

On his fourth visit to the region in three months, Mr Blinken will also be visiting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the occupied West Bank and Egypt before he returns to Washington.

Jordan and other Arab states have been highly critical of Israel's actions and have eschewed public support for long-term planning, arguing that the fighting must end before such discussions can begin.

They have been demanding a ceasefire since mid-October as civilian casualties began to skyrocket.

Israel has refused and the US has instead called for specified temporary “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to get in and people to get to safety.

Mr Blinken’s visit comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful US push to prevent a regional conflagration since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, and as international criticism of Israel’s military operation mounts.