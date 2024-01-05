Russia using North Korean ballistic missiles and seeking Iranian ones, White House says

Russia has acquired and used ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran to use in its continued invasion of Ukraine in “a significant and concerning escalation”, the White House said on Thursday,

Citing recently declassified intelligence, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers as well as several ballistic missiles.

Russian forces fired at least one missile into Ukraine on December 30, which landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhia region, Mr Kirby said. On Tuesday, several more ballistic missiles were launched in an overnight attack and the US was still assessing their impact, he said.

“Our information indicates that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles,” Mr Kirby told reporters.

“We expect Russia and North Korea to learn from these launches, and we anticipate that Russia will use additional North Korean missiles to target Ukraine civilian infrastructure and to kill innocent Ukrainians.”

These North Korean ballistic missiles are capable of ranges of about 900 kilometres, Mr Kirby said.

The development comes as the administration of President Joe Biden voices concern over Pyongyang seeking military assistance from Russia in exchange for weapons. Mr Kirby said such support could include fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armoured vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment and other advanced technologies.

Mr Kirby also said that Russia was looking to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran. The deal has not been completed yet, he said but “the United States is concerned that Russia negotiations to acquire close-range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advanced”.

He said the US would raise its concerns about the new arms deals at the UN Security Council and would impose more sanctions against North Korean and Iranian individuals or entities involved in the deals.