Trump leads Biden among Latino and young voters, poll finds

Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden among Latino and young voters, key demographics that skewed Democrat in 2020, according to a survey.

Mr Trump has 39 per cent support among Hispanic voters compared to 34 per cent for Mr Biden, the USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed.

The former president, who is the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination for the White House this year, also holds a four-point lead among young voters.

The latest poll also showed Mr Biden's support among black voters was dwindling. Sixty-three per cent of black voters said they would support him this year, well below the 87 per cent who voted for him in 2020.

Meanwhile, 12 per cent of black voters back Mr Trump, which is the same percentage he held in 2020.

Monday's poll spells bad news for the Democratic incumbent, who relied on Hispanic and young voters to win the presidency in 2020. During that election cycle, Hispanics voted for Mr Biden by a two-to-one margin. Young voters had also voted overwhelmingly for him.

US voters remain sceptical of keeping Mr Biden in office due to concerns about his age and handling of the conflict in the Middle East. Voters also believe that their finances are worse off today than when Mr Biden was sworn in on January 20, 2021.

In welcome news for Mr Biden, 29 per cent of respondents said the “economy is brightening”, an 8 per cent gain from October, the survey found. But that still has not resulted in higher polling numbers for the President.

Mr Biden also faces an enthusiasm problem, with only 18 per cent of his supporters enthusiastic about voting for him. And despite Mr Trump facing dozens of felony charges, his supporters still rate themselves as a “10" on the enthusiasm scale.