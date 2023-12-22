Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, report says

Donald Trump pushed local officials not to certify the 2020 election results in Michigan, according to audio recordings cited in a US news report.

The allegations are the latest against the former president who already faces several charges of election interference.

The report is the latest headache for Mr Trump, who on Tuesday was blocked by the Colorado Supreme Court from appearing on the state's primary ballot.

Similar legal efforts are under way in other states, including in Michigan, home to a large Arab-American population.

A Detroit News story on Thursday said Mr Trump, the putative Republican nominee to run for president next year, pressured two local officials not to sign the certification of vote results in their county.

In audio recordings obtained by the outlet, he allegedly told the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers that “we've got to fight for our country” and that “we can't let these people take our country away from us”.

The phone call came two weeks after the November 3 election, in which Mr Trump lost Michigan, a key swing state.

Also present on the call was Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, a Michigan native, who at one point told the two: “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it. … We will get you attorneys.”

Mr Trump agreed, saying: “We'll take care of that.”

Ms McDaniel said in a statement to The Detroit News that “what I said publicly and repeatedly at the time … is that there was ample evidence that warranted an audit”.

The former president is due to stand trial in Washington in March on federal charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.