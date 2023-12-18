Joe Biden whisked away after car crashes into motorcade vehicle

A car ploughed into a parked security vehicle in President Joe Biden's motorcade as he was leaving his campaign office in Delaware.

The President and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed, a White House official told reporters at the scene.

Further questions were referred to the US Secret Service, which did not immediately comment.

Mr Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV when a sedan hit a Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off an intersection near the President's campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

The car then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.

Mr Biden paused and looked over towards the sound, surprised, before he was ushered into his vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home.

Reporters were quickly rounded up by White House staff to join the motorcade as it departed the rain-drenched scene.

“They're evacuating, you guys gotta go,” a staffer told reporters as security personnel secured the area.

Mr Biden arrived safely at his family home without further incident.

– With reporting from agencies