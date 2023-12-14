'No reason' to change requirements on US military aid to Israel, says top senator

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The powerful chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee argued it is unnecessary for Washington to issue further conditions on aid to Israel, as members of his Democratic Party rally to better define aid requirements amid the war in Gaza.

“Any military systems we give, weapons, there are general requirements, and we have no reason to change that policy,” Senator Ben Cardin said at a briefing on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

In response to a question from The National, he added: “I don't believe it's necessary to condition aid [to Israel] further than was already conditioned, as far as US military assistance is concerned.”

President Joe Biden's administration has faced mounting pressure over its arms flow to Israel, a historic Washington ally that has received hundreds of billions in American aid without conditions.

A group of Democratic senators are working on an amendment “to require that the weapons received by any country under the proposed national security supplemental are used in accordance with US law, international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict”.

“US taxpayer dollars have never come in the form of a blank cheque. It’s critical that we hold all nations who receive our assistance to the same standards,” the group's leader, Senator Chris Van Hollen, said in a statement.

But Mr Cardin appeared sceptical of the amendment, voicing concern about how it would affect “all decisions that we've made in Ukraine, as well as Israel, if we're changing the conditions [of aid].”

The comments come after The Washington Post reported this week that Israel had used US-supplied white phosphorus in its border conflict with Lebanon, prompting human rights groups to call for an investigation into the matter as a potential war crime.

Senator Ben Cardin speaks during a hearing in Washington. Getty Images / AFP

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the Biden administration is “certainly concerned about that” and will be “asking questions to try to learn a little bit more”.

The US is the top donor to Israel and “almost all US bilateral aid to Israel is in the form of military assistance”, a March 2023 congressional report said.

The report found that “the United States has provided Israel $158 billion (current, or noninflation-adjusted, dollars) in bilateral assistance and missile defence funding”.

Mr Cardin declined to comment on Mr Biden's campaign fundraising event this week, during which the US President told donors that Israel is “bombing indiscriminately” in Gaza and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government “has to change”.

“I have not talked personally with President Biden since he made those comments, but I've had conversations with President Biden and I think we share a common concern, but I'm not ready to make that type of evaluations about indiscriminate bombing,” he told The National.

The senator recently returned from a visit to the Middle East, during which he and a bipartisan group of senators attended Cop28.

He told reporters that while in the UAE, he met several regional leaders.

Mr Cardin said he had received a “consistent” message from Washington's Arab partners that a viable path towards a two-state solution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is “a precondition of their willingness to get invested”.

Arab leaders are “willing to get engaged in regard to financial packages that can come together, that can rebuild Gaza”, he said.

“But it must be with a genuine path forward in regard to two states … they don't want to invest in Gaza to see it blown up again.”