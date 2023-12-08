Blinken to meet top ministers from Arab League and OIC in Washington

A group of top diplomats from the Middle East who were visiting Washington on Friday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

“Our message is we believe it is absolutely necessary to end the fighting immediately,” said Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, speaking on behalf of a group of representatives from the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation.

The group is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later on Friday.

Mr Blinken will also meet individually with several ministers including Prince Faisal and Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The US Secretary of State has been heavily involved in diplomatic efforts surrounding the war and has travelled to the Middle East three times since the Hamas attacks of October 7.

While the US continues to staunchly support Israel and its efforts to defeat Hamas, Washington has increasingly called on it to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

More than 17,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the enclave's Health Ministry, since Israel declared war following attacks on October 7 in which Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped close to 240 others.

On Thursday, Mr Blinken said that Israel must do more to protect civilians.

“It remains imperative that Israel put a premium on civilian protection and that there does remain a gap between exactly what I said when I was there: the intent to protect civilians and the actual results that we’re seeing on the ground,” he said.

Mr Blinken met Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani late on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed the importance of “preventing the conflict from spreading” and of continuing efforts to enable the “safe return of all remaining hostages while sustaining humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza”, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report