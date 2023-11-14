Indian student enrolment at US universities reaches record high

More Indian students attended US universities at any point in history last year as America recorded more than one million international students enrolled at higher education institutions.

A total of 268,923 international students from India attended US universities in the 2022-23 academic year, a 35 per cent year-on-year increase.

The findings were reported by the State Department and the Institute of International Education.

READ MORE The 15 best universities in North America - and their tuition costs

In total, 1,057,188 international students enrolled in US universities last year, a 12 per cent increase compared to the 2021-22 academic year.

The number of international students also surpassed pre-pandemic levels, the institute reported on Monday.

“This reinforces that the US remains the destination of choice for international students wishing to study abroad, as it has been for more than a century,” said institute chief executive Allan E Goodman.

China was the largest sender of international students. Nearly 290,000 students attended US universities, although this represented a 0.2 decrease year on year.

Bangladesh, Colombia, Ghana, Italy, Nepal, Pakistan and Spain also reached record-high levels in international student numbers. Sub-Saharan Africa, meanwhile, had the highest regional growth, the institute reported.

US study abroad also rebounded in the 2022-23 academic year, with 188,753 students attending non-American universities for academic credit.

“International education, both here at home and abroad, is the ultimate unifier,” said assistant secretary of state Lee Satterfield.