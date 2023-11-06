Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud

Donald Trump began testifying on Monday morning in his civil fraud trial, producing a spectacle of a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he drastically inflated his net worth.

His turn in the witness box, in a case that cuts to the heart of the business brand he spent decades crafting, amounts to a remarkable convergence of his legal troubles and his political ventures.

The testimony gives him the opportunity to try to use the witness box as a campaign platform as he attempts a return to the White House while facing several criminal indictments, but its under-oath format, before a judge who has already fined him for incendiary comments outside of court, creates clear peril for a businessman and candidate famous for a freewheeling rhetorical display.

“It’s going to be a stunning moment. This is dramatic enough if he was simply an ex-president facing these charges. But the fact that he is the overwhelming favourite to run the GOP, it makes this a staggering Monday,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

Mr Trump arrived in court soon before 9.30 on Monday, posting social media broadsides earlier in the morning against the judge presiding over the case and the state attorney general's office that brought the lawsuit.

“It is a very sad situation for our country,” he told reporters outside court, calling his critics thugs.

Outside the courtroom, Mr Trump has taken full advantage of the bank of assembled media to voice his outrage and spin the days' proceedings in the most favourable way.

Trump at court for New York civil fraud trial – in pictures

Former US president Donald Trump attends the trial against him, his adult sons, the Trump Organisation and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan court. Reuters

The courtroom has already become a familiar destination for Mr Trump. He has spent hours over the past month voluntarily seated at the defence table, observing the proceedings. He once took the stand – unexpectedly and briefly – after he was accused of violating a partial gag order.

Mr Trump denied violating the rules, but Judge Arthur Engoron disagreed and fined him anyway.

He will also be coming face-to-face again on Monday with Engoron, whom he has lambasted on his social media site in recent days as a “wacko” and “RADICAL LEFT, DEMOCRAT OPERATIVE JUDGE” who has already “ruled viciously” against him.

Though Michael Cohen, his fixer-lawyer-turned-witness, had initially said that he planned to also be in court, he told The Associated Press on Monday that he would no longer attend because his presence created a potential security challenge.

Among the topics likely to be covered on Monday include Mr Trump’s role in his company's decision making, in its valuing of his properties and in preparing his annual financial statements.

He is likely to be asked about loans and other deals that were made using the statements and what intent, if any, he had in portraying his wealth to banks and insurers the way the documents did.

The former president is also likely to be asked about how he views and values his brand – and the economic impact of his fame and time as president – and may be asked to explain claims that his financial statements actually undervalued his wealth.

Mr Trump has argued that disclaimers on his financial statements should have alerted people relying on the documents to do their own homework and verify the numbers themselves – an answer that he’s likely to repeat on the witness box. He has said the disclaimer absolved him of wrongdoing.

Eric Trump, the former president's middle son, who testified in the case last week, said his father was eager for his appearance on the stand.

“I know he’s very fired up to be here. And he thinks that this is one of the most incredible injustices that he’s ever seen. And it truly is,” the younger Mr Trump told reporters on Friday, insisting his family was winning even though the judge has already ruled mostly against them.