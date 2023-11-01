Federal Reserve poised to pause interest rates again as Treasury yields come into focus

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is poised to skip raising US interest rates for a third time as the conversation is likely to fundamentally shift to how long rates will remain elevated for.

A majority of officials at the US central bank pencilled in one more interest rate increase for this year, although that remains highly unlikely.

Instead, interest rates are expected to remain at the target range of 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent. Traders also overwhelmingly believe rates will stay put, CME data showed.

The Fed was scheduled to release its decision at 2pm ET. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will face questions from reporters shortly after.

Wednesday's announcement comes after a period that saw a booming economy – highlighted by 4.9 per cent gross domestic product growth – and a confusing mixture of economic data.

The central bank's preferred measure of inflation has steadily fallen since its 5.6 per cent peak last year to its current 3.7 per cent level. Still, Mr Powell will likely reiterate that it remains well above the Fed's long-term 2 per cent goal.

The job market has also shown signs that it is coming into better balance, although wages are still outgrowing inflation.

“Declining inflation has not come at the cost of meaningfully higher unemployment – a highly welcome development, but a historically unusual one,” Mr Powell said at the Economic Club of New York on October 19.

Buoyed by this strong economy, the Fed expects that interest rates will be elevated for longer than previously anticipated.

And while the Fed appears well on track to achieve its so-called soft landing, Mr Powell has tried to keep a cautious tone.

Following the central bank's September meeting, Mr Powell also pointed to outside circumstances – such as the United Auto Workers strike, the resumption of student loans and geopolitical tension – that cloud the US's economic outlook.

The outbreak of war in the Middle East since the Fed's September meeting only adds to this.

“Our institutional role at the Federal Reserve is to monitor these developments for their economic implications, which remain highly uncertain,” he said in remarks weeks after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Will Treasury yields give the Fed reason to pause?

The Fed's interest rate decision will only be one piece of an economic puzzle that markets will put together on Wednesday.

In what will be another closely watched decision, the Treasury Department will announce its quarterly refunding statement.

Wednesday's announcement will inform investors how the Treasury will handle its near-term plans for bond sales.

The Treasury gave a preview of this on Monday when it announced it will auction off $776 billion of debt in the fourth quarter, below Wall Street expectations.

But markets will be glued to the Treasury's announcement because bonds have been volatile during the Fed's aggressive monetary policy campaign.

Treasury yields climbed to 5 per cent last week, leading to tightened financial conditions that another rate increase also would have caused.

While inflation continues to show signs of moderation from its July 2022 peak of 9.1 per cent, Treasury yields have largely been on the minds of Fed officials since their meeting back in September.

Because higher Treasury yields lead to higher borrowing costs, it has given central bank officials reason to not raise interest rates further.

“Financial conditions have tightened significantly in recent months, and longer-term bond yields have been an important driving factor in this tightening,” Mr Powell said last month.

The Treasury expects to borrow $816 billion during the first quarter next year.