Talks to reach ceasefire in Sudan have resumed, US says

Talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary have reconvened, in a renewed attempt to resolve the months-long war, the US State Department said on Sunday.

The talks, which are being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, have a “narrow” set of objectives, the State Department said, and will be aimed at facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance, establishing ceasefires and building towards a “permanent cessation of hostilities”.

Read more Sudan's army and rival paramilitary RSF return to negotiations in Jeddah

“The talks will not address broader political issues,” the State Department said.

The war in Sudan, which began six months ago, has devastated much of the capital Khartoum and spread to nearby cities, causing a humanitarian crisis of “epic proportions,” according to the UN.

“There is no acceptable military solution to this conflict,” the State Department said.

“We call upon the SAF and RSF to approach the talks constructively, with the imperative to save lives, reduce the fighting, and create a path to a negotiated exit from the conflict.”

Nearly 10,000 have been killed and 5.6 million have fled to neighbouring countries amid fighting between the army, led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the RSF, commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo.