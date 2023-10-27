Robert Card manhunt: Mass shooting suspect still at large in Maine

Tens of thousands of people in the US state of Maine remained on lockdown on Friday as police searched for the man suspected of conducting two mass shootings in Lewiston that killed at least 18 and wounded 13.

Robert Card, 40, a trained marksman and a member of the US Army Reserves, has been on the run since the two shootings at a bar and a bowling alley on Wednesday evening.

In the mill town of Lewiston, streets were deserted on Friday, and bars and shops were closed. Petrol stations also shut their doors, serving only those motorists who were able to pay at the pump with a credit card.

The nearby communities of Lisbon, Auburn and Lisbon Falls were also on lockdown. Heavily armed police officers met passengers at the train station in Wells, about an hour's drive from where Mr Card is suspected to have begun the shooting spree.

For the hundreds of police officers trying to find him, the task is massive.

Not only is he a trained sharpshooter, he has survival skills and knows the terrain of the rolling farmland well.

He dumped his Subaru at a boat launch on the Androscoggin River in Lisbon, about 11km south-east of Lewiston. He also tossed his phone, lest the signal give a hint of his whereabouts. Divers planned to look in the river, officials said.

TOPSHOT-US-CRIME-SHOOTING A picture of the suspect pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle. AFP

On Thursday night, police swarmed a house in Bowdoin, a university town surrounded by farmland about a 20-minute drive from Lewiston itself.

The scene was played out on national television but after several hours, police determined he was not inside.

The bloodshed rattled towns throughout Androscoggin County, where residents were ordered to “shelter in place” as they joined the growing list of US communities to experience a gun massacre.

Neighbours who know Mr Card and his family were aghast at his alleged rampage.

“This is not the Rob Card we knew,” one told The National. “He wouldn’t hurt a flea.”

Mr Card grew up in the area and was considered a “good kid”, the neighbour said.

The number of people killed in Wednesday's attacks is close to the annual number of homicides that normally occur in Maine, a quiet north-eastern state bordering Canada, which has fluctuated between 16 and 29 since 2012, according to Maine State Police.

As authorities searched for Mr Card, details about his recent behaviour emerged. He underwent a mental health evaluation in mid-July after he began acting erratically while with his reserve regiment, a US official told the Associated Press.

Despite this, Mr Card's guns were never confiscated.

John Collins, who lives close to Mr Card’s home, remembered hearing the rat-a-tat-tat of bullets being fired from his back porch as he practised with his guns.

“At times, he would fire for 20 to 30 minutes at a time,” Mr Collins told The National.

Opponents of restrictions on gun ownership have maintained that the issue is one of mental health.

But events in Maine have demonstrated that relying on mental health care is at best is only a partial solution.

This week's shootings have brought into focus the lapsed ban on the possession of assault weapons. The 1994 ban ended in 2004, leading to a sharp increase in deadly shootings using AR-15-type semi-automatic assault rifles.

Despite a succession of mass shootings from Sandy Hook to Uvalde, it has been impossible to find enough political support to reinstate the ban.

Significantly, Jared Golden, the Democratic congressman who represents Lewiston, has now reversed this position, and supports the reimposition of the ban, having previously opposed it.

It was all too easy for Mr Card, despite all the red flags, to get an AR-15 rifle.

The massacre has also brought Maine’s own gun laws into sharp focus. There are no red flag laws, nor comprehensive background checks.

Angus King, the independent senator for Maine, observed the state had among the most lenient legislation in the US but also one of the lowest levels of gun crime – until Wednesday.

In short, Mainers believed gun massacres happened in states like Florida and Texas, not within their own boundaries.

Events of the past few days have shattered that complacency.