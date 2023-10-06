Blinken speaks to Turkish Foreign Minister as tension flares in northern Syria

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Friday, the State Department confirmed.

The two leaders discussed the US and Turkey's “common objective of defeating terrorist threats”, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

The call came amid heightened tension between the two Nato allies.

Turkey has carried out a series of air strikes against Kurdish targets in both Iraq and Syria in response to a suicide attack on the Interior Ministry in Ankara on Sunday that injured two police officers.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Friday, Turkey launched 30 strikes in northern Syria. The strikes were aimed at energy infrastructure in Kurdish-administered parts of Syria, including “an oil well, a storage facility and shelters”, Ankara confirmed.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they had killed five Turkish troops in response to Turkey’s strikes. Turkey denied the claim.

US Central Command did not respond to a request for comment on the SDF claim. Centcom issued a statement condemning “uncoordinated” air strikes and said it reserved the right to self-defence.

On Thursday, the US shot down an armed Turkish drone in northern Syria, after it deemed it to be a threat, the Pentagon said.

Washington supports Ankara’s efforts against the PKK, which the US has listed as a foreign terrorist organisation. But the US also backs the SDF, which is primarily made up of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), an offshoot of the PKK.

The US views the SDF as an important element in the international effort to combat ISIS.

In his call with Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mr Blinken “highlighted the need to co-ordinate and deconflict” US and Turkish activities in the region.

Michael McCaul, who heads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said it was “imperative that the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS be able to focus on its vital mission”.

CHM @RepMcCaul "I strongly condemn the PKK terrorist attack on our NATO ally Türkiye’s Ministry of Interior this week. The PKK is a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization that poses a legitimate security threat to Türkiye. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) October 6, 2023

Mr McCaul added: “I strongly discourage any actions which would detract or distract from that mission, including those which could threaten American troops.”