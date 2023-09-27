US 'strongly opposes' expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

President Joe Biden's administration strongly opposes the expansion of settlements by the Israeli government, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Wednesday.

Such actions undermine the prospects of any comprehensive peace deal with the Palestinians based on a two-state solution, exacerbate tension and further harm trust between the two parties, she told the UN Security Council.

“The sharp rise in violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians is also deeply alarming,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

“Ongoing violence sets back the prospects for peace and is responsible for so much needless suffering.”

Efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's far-right government to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank have intensified this year. The settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are viewed as one of the largest impediments to the creation of a Palestinian state.

The Israeli communities, illegal under international law, are now home to more than 700,000 people, the UN has said.

Ms Thomas-Greenfield also welcomed efforts to normalise relations between Israel and more Arab countries.

“We are hopeful the next iteration of the Negev Format will soon be convened at the ministerial level and will further advance regional integration initiatives,” she said, referring to the Negev Forum, a framework of regional co-operation between the UAE, Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt and the US.

On Tuesday, the first Saudi ambassador to Palestine, Naif Al Sudairi, presented his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Riyadh has previously affirmed its commitment to the Arab League's stance of refraining from establishing relations with Israel until a resolution to the Palestinian issue is achieved.

US-mediated peace talks between Palestinians and Israel collapsed in 2014, triggering a sharp decline in relations amid a rise in violence.

Mr Abbas last week again stressed strong reservations to Arab countries building ties with Israel.

“Those who think that peace can prevail in the Middle East without the Palestinian people enjoying their full, legitimate national rights would be mistaken,” Mr Abbas told the UN General Assembly.