Travis King: North Korea to expel US soldier

North Korea on Wednesday announced it will expel US soldier Travis King, who was detained after crossing the border from South Korea in July, state-run news agency KCNA has reported.

The outlet said that after an investigation North Korea had "decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the US Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea], under the law of the Republic”.

It did not specify how or when the soldier would be expelled.

"Travis King confessed that he illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army and was disillusioned about the unequal US society," KCNA reported.

North Korea has previously said Pvt King was "disillusioned about the unequal US society" but Washington at the time could not verify those remarks were his.

He was in a South Korean jail for about two month on assault charges. Upon his scheduled return to the US to face disciplinary proceedings, Pvt King joined a border tour group after going through airport security.

While on the tour on July 18, he dashed across the Joint Security Area separating South and North Korea. US officials said they do not know why he ran across the border.

The National has contacted the US State Department for comment.