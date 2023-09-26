Little Amal puppet highlights plight of refugees in visit to Dearborn, Michigan

Little Amal in Ferndale, Michigan this week — Photo Credit: Facebook: City Government of Ferndale, Michigan

Little Amal, the puppet representing child refugees around the world, helped bring further attention to the global crisis on Tuesday during a visit to Dearborn, Michigan, long considered the capital of Arab America.

The wooden puppet is 3.6 metres tall and her name means “hope” in Arabic.

It started its journey at the Syrian-Turkish border in July 2021 and has since travelled extensively around the globe.

Data from the 2020 US census shows Arab Americans make up 47 per cent of Dearborn's roughly 110,000 residents.

Little Amal also made stops in other Michigan cities this week including Flint, Ferndale, Detroit and Ann Arbor.

