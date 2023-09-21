US woman gets stuck in outhouse toilet while retrieving Apple Watch

An officer stands in the doorway of an outhouse in Michigan after a woman became trapped in the toilet. Michigan State Police / AP

A US woman was briefly trapped inside an outhouse toilet after she tried to retrieve her Apple Watch.

First responders in Michigan were called to a boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township, located about 390 kilometres north-west of Detroit.

State police said in a Wednesday news release that first responders heard a woman yelling for help.

She told police that she had dropped her Apple Watch in the toilet and got stuck after she lowered herself inside to retrieve it.

Conservation officers, state troopers and local police hauled the woman out using a strap. The toilet was also removed.

Police have urged people who lose their belongings in outhouse toilets not to try to retrieve them from inside the “containment area”, they said in the news release.

“Serious injury may occur,” the statement added.

The woman's identity has not been released. Officials did not say if she had recovered her Apple Watch.

