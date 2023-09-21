Biden to host Zelenskyy in White House as he urges Congress for more funding

US President Joe Biden is due to receive a “battlefield perspective” of Kyiv's counter-offensive against Russia when he meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday.

Mr Zelenskyy, who spoke at the UN General Assembly this week, is due to address Congress in the morning and will meet Republican and Democratic politicians as he pushes for sustained US support for his country's war effort.

“What the President is looking forward to during this meeting is getting a battlefield perspective directly from Ukraine’s commander-in-chief, but also making it clear to President Zelenskyy that we're going to continue to be with them for as long as it takes,” said John Kirby, the White House National Security spokesman.

The trip marks Mr Zelenskyy's third visit to the White House.

The meeting in Washington comes at a critical time, Mr Kirby said, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has reached out to North Korea for ammunition and weapons, and is getting drones from Iran.

“We're going to continue to do what we can to help them achieve success in this counter-offensive – and beyond, quite frankly,” Mr Kirby said.

Ukraine launched its counter-offensive against Russian forces in early June to try to reclaim territory taken during the full-scale invasion that started in February 2022.

But progress has been slow, making it increasingly difficult for Mr Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024, to advocate for more funding for Ukraine.

Mr Kirby said Ukraine was making some progress but that “clearly, this counter-offensive is not over", and would require more support to continue making advances.

Meanwhile, Congress is debating whether or not to approve $24 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine, which Mr Biden has requested.

But amid intense partisanship between Democrats and Republicans, Congress is increasingly divided over providing more funds for a war that is showing no sign of abating.

Since the war began, Mr Biden has directed about $75 billion in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

“If you think that the cost of supporting Ukraine is high now, just ponder how exorbitantly higher it would be in blood and treasure if we just walk away and let him [Russian President Vladimir Putin] take Ukraine,” Mr Kirby said.

“Then the cost of defending sovereign integrity and territory, believe me, gets a whole lot more expensive in both blood and treasure, including American blood."

Republicans have a narrow majority in the US House of Representatives and have indicated that they are opposed to more funds for Ukraine.

Some conservative politicians are pushing for broad spending cuts and an end to all military aid to Ukraine.

