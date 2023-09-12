Five former US police officers face federal charges over Tyre Nichols death

The US Justice Department has indicted five former Memphis police officers involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, whose widely publicised death in January triggered large protests in the state of Tennessee and across the country.

The former officers, who were charged with civil rights abuses in Memphis on Tuesday, already face a state trial on second-degree murder and other charges to which they have pleaded not guilty.

Mr Nichols died in hospital on January 10, three days after sustaining a brutal beating during a traffic stop.

Security footage showed the officers beating Mr Nichols with a baton as he called out for his mother. They punched and kicked him, doused him with pepper spray, and used a stun gun on him.

Officers did not provide medical aid to him as he slumped – handcuffed – to the police car.

The Justice Department is also investigating de-escalation techniques and specialised units taught in Memphis's police department.

The special unit to which the former officers belonged – called Scorpion – was disbanded.

Mr Nichols's mother is suing the city of Memphis and its police chief over her son's death.