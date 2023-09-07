Biden rejects plea deal conditions for Guantanamo Bay detainees in September 11 case

US President Joe Biden has rejected conditions by five Guantanamo Bay detainees as part of a plea deal in which they would have pleaded guilty to conspiring in the September 11 terrorist attacks, several outlets have reported.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the man accused of planning the terrorist attacks, and four other men were offered plea deals in March last year that would spare them the death penalty. Instead they would receive a maximum punishment of life in prison, The New York Times reported.

The five men sought other conditions, including assurances they would not spend their sentences in solitary confinement and instead be allowed to eat and pray with other prisoners.

They also want a programme to help treat sleep disorders, brain injuries and other health issues that they say are a result of torture during interrogations before they were transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

But Mr Biden agreed with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's recommendation not to accept the conditions of the plea deal, the Times reported.

The President is reported to have reservations about accepting a plea deal for the men responsible for the deadliest attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. Nearly 3,000 people in New York, Pennsylvania and the Washington metropolitan area were killed during the attacks.

Pretrial hearings have been held at the prison site in Cuba for more than a decade, with no trial scheduled. The case is complicated by the CIA's torture of the defendants in the first years after the attacks, leading to legal questions about the admissibility of evidence during trial, among other complexities.

More than 2,000 family members of those killed in the September 11 attacks had previously written a letter to Mr Biden urging him to reject the plea deal.