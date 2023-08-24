Which of Trump's 18 co-defendants have had their mugshots taken?

Donald Trump is set to make history on Thursday as the first former US president to submit to a mugshot when he appears at an Atlanta jail to face criminal charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Mr Trump was able to dodge the humiliation of having a mugshot taken during his arrests this year.

They were in New York on charges of paying hush money to an adult film star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents, and in Washington on charges of conspiring to reverse his 2020 election loss.

But Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said standard procedure in Georgia is for a defendant to have a mugshot taken before they are released on bond.

The businessman-turned-politician who for years hosted a reality-TV show is due to join the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.

The image is certain to be circulated widely by Mr Trump's foes and supporters.

Fake mugshots have circulated online since shortly after he was first indicted in Manhattan in March.

Some of his co-defendants already have been booked: Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor, was stone-faced in his mugshot, while lawyer Jenna Ellis smiled.

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell, Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump's election lawyer John Eastman were also photographed.

Joining the five were members of the alleged fake electors scheme: Kenneth Chesebro, David Shafer, Ray Smith and Cathy Latham. A Trump operative, Scott Hall, has also turned himself in.

All 19 defendants must surrender by Friday.

