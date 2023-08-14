Maui fires: Blazes ravaging Hawaii are America's deadliest in a century

The catastrophic wildfires that razed the island of Maui in Hawaii have become America's deadliest in a century, with search-and-rescue efforts scheduled to continue.

The death toll currently stands at 96, but Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that figure could increase.

“This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced,” Mr Green said.

“It’s also going to be a natural disaster that takes an incredible amount of time to recover from.”

The fires began last week and their flames were whipped up by hurricane-force winds that forced some residents to flee into the ocean.

“The largest force at play that night were 80mph (128kph) winds. That created an incredibly intense and dangerous circumstance,” Mr Green said.

“Having seen that storm, we have doubts that much could have been done with a fast-moving fire like that.”

The wildfires are the deadliest since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin. They had also surpassed California's Camp Fire in 2018, which wiped out the town of Paradise and killed 86 people.

The County of Maui reported on Sunday night that the Lahaina fire, which burnt through one of the most historic towns in Maui, was 85 per cent contained. The Upcounty/Kula fire was 60 per cent contained and the Pulehu/Kihei was fully contained.

Where are the fires in Hawaii?

Initial figures released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency estimate that it will cost $5.52 billion to rebuild Lahaina. The inferno had burnt through 878 hectares. More than 2,200 structures were either damaged or destroyed.

Hawaii lawmakers also questioned why alarm systems did not notify residents and visitors of the fires.

The Hawaii Emergency Services Administration (HI-EMA) said on Friday that neither Maui nor HI-EMA activated warning signs during the wildfires. People insead had to rely on mobile devices, local radio and television coverage.

“Sadly, tragically, in this situation, those sirens likely did not go off,” Jill Tokuda, US Representative from Hawaii, said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

“The warning signals that were on cell phones, we had no cell coverage or electricity in some of these areas.”

Mr Green said Hawaii's attorney general is leading a review of decisions made during the wildfires.

Where are the fires in Hawaii?

Lahaina has suffered the most damage from the Hawaii fires. The historic town is located on the western side of the island of Hawaii. A map released by FEMA showed the town's destruction that saw hundreds of hectares burnt.

Wildfires were also damaging the inland communities in the Upcountry region that had spread towards Kihei along the south-western coast.

About 80 per cent of Maui's economy is tourism-driven. The island welcomed nearly 1.49 million visitors this year from January to June, numbers from the Hawaii Tourism Authority showed.

