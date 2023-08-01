Nasa loses contact with Voyager 2 after sending wrong commands

Nasa has lost contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft after sending commands that caused it to shift its antennas slightly away from Earth, the US space agency said.

Launched in 1977, the probe has been sending back crucial data on planets in the solar system and interstellar space, beyond the Sun's heliosphere.

At the time of communication loss, Voyager 2 was located more than 19.9 billion kilometres from Earth.

“A series of planned commands sent to Nasa's Voyager 2 spacecraft on July 21 inadvertently caused the antenna to point two degrees away from Earth,” Nasa said in a statement on Friday.

“As a result, Voyager 2 is currently unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth.”

Communications with Voyager 2 have paused while its antenna is pointed a mere 2-degrees away from Earth. The team expects it to remain on its trajectory with a plan for the spacecraft to reset its orientation this October, enabling communication to resume. https://t.co/bJDKh6Icg5 pic.twitter.com/JhHN0Gt5a2 — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 28, 2023

The spacecraft is programmed to reset its orientation multiple times each year, so Nasa expects communications to re-establish during the next reboot scheduled for October 15.

“The mission team expects Voyager 2 to remain on its planned trajectory during the quiet period,” the space agency said.

Voyager 2 and other deep-space spacecraft operated by Nasa send and receive data through the Deep Space Network, an array of ground satellites.

The science community has benefitted from Voyager 2's data for decades, as it sent back data on gas giants Jupiter and Saturn and icy planets Uranus and Neptune.

It entered interstellar space in 2018, at a distance of 17.9 billion km, a region in space beyond the influence of the solar system.

It became the second spacecraft in history to enter the space between stars, after Voyager 1, which is still operational.

Both probes were launched to explore Jupiter and Saturn, but their missions were extended after completing their first objectives.

Data from interstellar space is helping scientists to measure the interstellar fields, particles and waves unaffected by the solar wind.

This is not the first time Nasa has lost contact with the interstellar probe.

In 2020, maintenance to the Deep Space Network caused contact with the spacecraft to cut for eight months.