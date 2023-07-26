McConnell freezes at briefing but returns later to allay health concerns

Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell froze up for about 21 seconds while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, walking away only to return 12 minutes later to say he was “fine”.

Mr McConnell, 81, from Kentucky, began a regular scheduled media briefing by talking about bipartisan co-operation on a massive defence funding bill.

But he then froze, standing still and staring straight ahead before his colleagues leaned in to ask if he was well.

“Are you OK, Mitch? Anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?” Senator John Barrasso asked Mr McConnell, the longest-serving Senate party leader in history.

He turned and walked away with the help of Mr Barrasso, who is a physician.

Mr McConnell, the minority leader, rejoined the briefing about 12 minutes later, saying, “I'm fine” and answering reporters' questions on other topics.

Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have a health issue while speaking during a press conference in the U.S. Capitol. About 12 minutes later, the Minority Leader returned to the press conference and, when asked about what happened, said, "I'm fine." pic.twitter.com/EU7zDzGT0m — CSPAN (@cspan) July 26, 2023

He evaded a question about who might succeed him in leadership. One of his aides said the senator had felt light-headed.

Mr McConnell, whose six-year term runs through to 2026, had been sidelined from the Senate earlier this year after he tripped at a Washington dinner on March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment for concussion.

He suffered a minor rib fracture and was later moved to a rehabilitation centre. He returned to the Senate in April.

Many top figures in Washington are of advanced age, with President Joe Biden running for re-election at 80 and the average age in the Senate above 64.

Democratic US Senator Dianne Feinstein was sidelined for months this year after a bout of shingles that caused complications including encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can cause facial paralysis.

Mr Biden, the oldest person to ever occupy the Oval Office, last month tripped and fell during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, but got up quickly and walked back to his seat.

About 61 per cent of Americans told a November Reuters/Ipsos poll that they were very or somewhat concerned that members of Congress were too old to represent the people.

Mr Barrasso said that he had been concerned about Mr McConnell since his fall.

“I've been concerned since he was injured a number of months ago,” he said. “I continue to be concerned.”