Washington museum gives Palestinians a sense of belonging in the US capital

In the vibrant Washington neighbourhood of Adams Morgan stands a redbrick house that is home to the Museum of the Palestinian People.

What began as a travelling exhibit in 2015 has found its permanent home in the US capital, serving as a beacon for Palestinians to reclaim their national narrative and connect with their heritage.

With its latest exhibition, “Tatreez Inheritance: Preserving Palestinian Cultural Heritage in 75 Years of Exile”, the museum continues its mission to empower the younger generations and promote the preservation of art and culture.

Read More Palestinian chefs proudly tout their heritage as US attitudes change

“Mainly what I want to assert in my work here at the museum is the Palestinian experience based in the United States and what that experience means, and what it means to engage in our identity,” said Wafa Ghnaim, the exhibition's curator.

“It is very different than the rest of the world.”

Founded in 2019, the Museum of the Palestinian People has become a sanctuary for those seeking to reclaim their identity.

“We are here to claim our story. And we want especially for Palestinian-American children to claim their voice and to claim their own heritage,” Bshara Nasser, the visionary behind the museum, told The National.

The museum stands as a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Palestinian people, telling their story through the lens of art, history and tradition.

Through its carefully curated exhibits, the museum fosters a deeper understanding of Palestinian struggles and aspirations, challenging misconceptions and providing an authentic representation of the Palestinian experience.

By showcasing the diverse facets of their culture, the museum enables visitors to appreciate the richness of Palestinians' art, music, literature and cuisine.

Through interactive displays, personal stories and immersive experiences, it invites visitors to engage with the Palestinian narrative on a deeper level, fostering empathy, understanding and solidarity.