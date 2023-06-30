US Supreme Court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $430 billion in student loans.

The high court's six-member conservative majority ruled in favour of the six Republican-led states that had sued Mr Biden over the plan.

The President promised during his 2020 campaign that he would cancel a portion of federal student loan debt. Republicans and critics have argued that doing so would be executive overreach and that the policy would be unfair to those who have already paid off their loans.

Mr Biden's programme would have eliminated up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower. Those who received a Pell Grant would have seen an additional $10,000 in federal loans forgiven.

Altogether, it would have erased all student loan debt for up to about 20 million people, the White House said.

The Supreme Court heard two challenges to the programme, one involving six Republican-led states and a second involving two university students.

The Republican states had sued Mr Biden's administration over executive overreach and an appellate court put the programme on hold after the lawsuit was dismissed by a lower court.

Twenty-six million borrowers had applied for the programme before the Department of Education ceased applications.

In the second challenge, university student Myray Brown argued that she was ineligible for the programme because her loans were privately held.

Another student, Alexander Taylor, was eligible for only $10,000 because he did not receive a Pell Grant. Mr Taylor said it was wrong to deny him “full debt forgiveness based on the financial circumstances of his parents many years ago”.

The Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision that Ms Brown's case had no standing.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's decision, student loan repayments were set to resume this autumn after a three-year freeze.

Interest on student loans are set to accrue beginning September 1 and payments will restart in October.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled that a Christian graphic designer can refuse to work with same-sex couples.

The court ruled against a Colorado law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and other characteristics.

Lorie Smith, the graphic designer, argued that the Colorado law violated her free speech rights as part of the First Amendment.