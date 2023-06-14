UN adopts resolution acknowledging effect of extremism and hate speech on global peace

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Wednesday acknowledging the role of hate speech, racism and other forms of intolerance in fuelling conflicts.

Jointly drafted by the UAE and the UK, the resolution also highlighted the adverse effects of gender discrimination and acts of extremism on global peace and stability.

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, who headed the ministerial-level Security Council session on the values of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace, noted that no nation or region is immune to the growing threat of hate speech.

She added that the “clear challenges” posed by hate speech and extremism cannot be “overlooked”.

“Our approach and initiatives are based on the challenges experienced by the Arab region, including the spread of hate speech and its role in inciting, exacerbating and prolonging conflicts,” she said.

For the first time in UN history, the Security Council has come together to adopt a resolution that specifically addresses the impact of hate speech, racism, and all forms of extremism in peacebuilding as well as in preventing and resolving conflicts. pic.twitter.com/fswZHBmLYL — UAE Mission to the UN (@UAEMissionToUN) June 14, 2023

Ahead of the vote, Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's ambassador to the UN, stressed the root causes of conflicts past and present are multifaceted.

“Yet we continue to see common threat multipliers that drive the outbreak escalation and recurrence of conflict across the files on the council's agenda,” she said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres argued that hate is not new to “our time”, but what is new is its speed and reach.

“Social media has equipped hate-mongers with a global bullhorn for bile,” he said.