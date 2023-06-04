Sonic boom from jet fighters chasing light aircraft rattles Washington

After a loud bang heard across Washington DC resulted in widespread confusion, US officials have explained it was a sonic boom caused by jet fighters chasing a light aircraft that breached the capital's airspace.

The aircraft later crashed in the mountainous region of south-west Virginia, leaving many unanswered questions.

These high-speed jet fighters made the sonic boom that resounded over the US capital as they raced to intercept the infringing Cessna Citation, a small craft capable of carrying seven to 12 passengers.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash of the Cessna occurred about the same time as the sonic boom was reported in the capital.

The earthquake shook my entire house here in Dumfries, VA, while I was playing Pokémon Violet. I literally heard a loud boom and saw my room shake violently. I still remember the earthquake back in 2011 when I was 3 and use to live in Manassas. #explosion #earthquake #virginia — Carlos :) (@toaocarlos) June 4, 2023

But a US official said the jet fighters' pursuit did not lead to the aircraft's crash.

A source close to the investigation said the Cessna seemed to be operating on autopilot and failed to respond to authorities' attempts at communication.

The reasons for the pilot's lack of response remain unclear. But while such incidents are unusual, they are not unheard of.

One tragedy occurred in 1999 when golfing star Payne Stewart and four others died after their aircraft travelled thousands of kilometres with all onboard unresponsive.

The plane eventually crashed in South Dakota, leaving no survivors.

The sonic boom caused concern among residents in the capital region, many of whom took to Twitter to report a ground-shaking noise.

Well we heard the loud boom all the way in Silver Spring… — Stephanie 💜✨ (@reignlikeSteph) June 4, 2023

Witnesses as far away as northern Virginia and Maryland reported hearing the startling noise.