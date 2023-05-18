US and India discuss strengthening defence sectors

May 18, 2023
Kathleen Hicks, deputy US secretary of defence, discussed how Washington and New Delhi can mutually strengthen their defence sectors in a meeting with India's Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Thursday.

Proposals under consideration include co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery and infantry vehicles, the Pentagon said in a readout of the call.

Ms Hicks and Mr Aramane also reaffirmed the US and India's deepening ties.

The US and India launched a partnership to strengthen ties on military equipment, artificial intelligence and semiconductors earlier this year.

The meeting between the two defence officials comes ahead of an official state visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington next month.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Modi's state visit would bolster the two nations' commitment to a secure Indo-Pacific as well as their technology partnership.

President Joe Biden has been eager to strengthen ties with India as the US looks to counter China's growing influence and as New Delhi continues to import record amounts of Russian oil, despite the war in Ukraine.

May 18, 2023

