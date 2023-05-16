Rudy Giuliani accused of sexual harassment by former employee

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been accused of sexual harassment by an ex-employee.

Mr Giuliani, once the personal lawyer of former US president Donald Trump, is being sued by Noelle Dunphy, who has accused him of “abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct”, the BBC reported.

The $10 million civil case claims he regularly launched into “alcohol-drenched” and racist rants at work.

Ms Dunphy filed the case in New York state on Monday. She said she was hired by Mr Giuliani's firm in 2019 when he was working as Mr Trump's personal lawyer.

She also claims Mr Giuliani refused to pay her a promised $1 million salary, which he said would need to be deferred while his divorce was completed.

A representative for Mr Giuliani said he “vehemently and completely” denied the allegations, which he described as “pure harassment and an attempt at extortion”.

Trump found guilty of sexual abuse

The case comes after Mr Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll, with a Manhattan jury awarding her $5 million in damages.

The former US president filed a notice of appeal last Thursday.

Ms Carroll, 79, sued Mr Trump, 76, in 2022, alleging that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then defamed her by denying it happened.

Following a two-week trial, the jury found Mr Trump liable in the civil case for abuse and defamation but not rape, after deliberations that took less than three hours.