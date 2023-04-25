Republicans' anti-Biden advertisement made 'entirely' with AI

The Republican National Committee on Tuesday published its first attack advertisement in response to US President Joe Biden launching his re-election bid, featuring images and audio “built entirely” by artificial intelligence.

The video shows a fake photo of Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating an election win in November 2024 with a caption reading: “What if the weakest president we've ever had were re-elected?”

It then shows images of a dystopian future — the collapse and closure of American banks, Taipei under attack, a flood of migrants crossing the US border and crime overwhelming San Francisco — under Mr Biden's potential second term.

Throughout the video, fake news reports can be heard describing the scenarios seen in the images.

There is a small disclaimer in white text in a corner of the video, which reads: “Built entirely with AI imagery.”

Attack advertisements are common during campaigns, sometimes with misconstrued or misappropriated images.

But this may the first known instance of the use of AI-generated fake footage released by a major political organisation.

An RNC representative told Axios that it was the first advertisement they have made entirely using AI.

“The RNC had to 'make up' images because, quite simply, they can’t argue with President Biden’s results,” the Democratic National Committee said in a press response to the video.

The DNC shared reactions from commentators sceptical of the strength of the advertisement, while the The Hill quoted an anonymous Republican strategist saying it was effective in creating fear among voters who do not notice the disclaimer.

Mr Biden officially launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday.