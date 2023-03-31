Funeral for Evelyn Dieckhaus is first of six Nashville shooting victims

The city of Nashville, Tennessee, was scheduled on Friday to hold the first funeral service for the six victims of a mass shooting at a private Christian primary school that left three children and three adults dead.

A funeral service for 9-year-old Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus was set for Friday afternoon at Woodmont Christian Church with a private reception to follow. Guests were invited to wear pink or other bright colours “in tribute to Evelyn's light and love of colour”, according to her obituary posted in The Tennesseean.

She will be laid to rest on Saturday in a private family burial.

Evelyn was described as a “constant beacon of joy” who, even at a young age, displayed an “unmistakable warmth”.

“With an unwavering faith in the goodness of others, Evelyn made people feel known, seen, but never judged,” her obituary reads.

Evelyn loved crafting and drawing, and had a “self-composure and poise beyond her years” with her sharp sense of humour.

The child's most prized possessions were her collection of plush tiger toys, all of which were named Tony.

As a fan of Taylor Swift and the Broadway musical Hamilton, Evelyn was known for singing along to her favourite tunes or composing her own music on the piano, guitar and ukulele.

Students at a nearby school pay respects at a memorial for victims at an entry to Covenant School. AP

“Her voice was angelic,” the obituary reads.

“Evelyn truly held this wondrous world, and all its complexities, with both of her precious hands."

Funeral arrangements were also made public for Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, both aged 9. Faculty members Katherine Koonce, 60; Mike Hill, 61; and Cynthia Peak, 61; were also killed in Monday's shooting at the Covenant School.

