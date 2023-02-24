US unveils 'sweeping' new sanctions on Russia

The US on Friday unveiled a "sweeping" new sanctions package targeting Russia's economy and aimed at hampering its ability to wage war against Ukraine, exactly one year since Moscow's invasion.

The sanctions will be accompanied by an additional $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including drones and ammunition.

"The United States is announcing a series of additional actions to continue providing Ukraine with the support it needs and holding Russia accountable for its war of aggression," the White House said in a statement.

The aid announcement came ahead of a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the G7.

Further details on the new sanctions were expected to be revealed afterwards.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, appearing on MSNBC, said the latest sanctions would be "significant".

The White House said new sanctions would target "200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort."

The Pentagon's new aid package includes stockpiles of ammunition for 155mm artillery systems and Himars that "have proved so effective on the battlefield", as well as mine clearing equipment and secure communications support equipment.

"One year on, the commitment of the United States, together with some 50 countries who have rallied to rush urgently needed assistance to Ukraine, has only strengthened," the Department of Defence said in a statement.

The latest package also includes several new drone systems aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s air defences, as well as electronic warfare detection equipment.

Washington's support for Kyiv has far outweighed the rest of the world's response, with the US having committed $78 billion in humanitarian, financial and military assistance to Ukraine since January of last year, data from the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker shows.

Washington will "continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements for as long as it takes," the Pentagon said.

The anniversary comes after Mr Biden made a historic visit to Europe's eastern flank, including a surprise stop in Kyiv and a rousing speech in the Polish capital Warsaw, where he declared "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia" and touted Nato strength a year into the war.

"Biden’s speech aimed to rally the West and the international community so that they continue to support Ukraine as this war drags into a second year," Stacie Pettyjohn, Director of the Defence Programme at the Washington-based Centre for a New American Security told The National.

"I’m confident that the US will continue to provide as much support as they can for Ukraine."