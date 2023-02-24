Supporters of Jimmy Carter flock to his hometown of Plains, Georgia

Nearly a week since Jimmy Carter entered hospice care, people from all over the US and around the world have descended on the former president's hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The tiny town, normally home to about 550 residents, has seen an influx of visitors. The few hotels in Plains and the neighbouring town of Americus are mostly booked with well-wishers making the pilgrimage to pay their final respects to America's 39th president, along with media outlets from all over the US.

Read More Former US president Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

The Carter Centre has not released any updates on Mr Carter's condition since his in-home hospice care began on February 18. The 98-year-old former president had previously suffered from cancer.

At the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park, foot traffic is up as people trickle in to see where Mr Carter went to high school and to learn more about his legacy.

Downtown Plains, Georgia. Holly Aguirre / The National

Patricia Greene of Sparks, Georgia, made the trip not only due to memories of her late mother voting for Mr Carter in the Georgia governor race, but also for the president he was.

“He was a really good president that was actually about doing the job of trying to make everybody's lives better,” Ms Greene said.

“His legacy means a lot to me because I am from Georgia and I respect him as a man and a humanitarian.”

Ms Greene said that there are certain leaders in the world that she teaches her grandchildren about, ones who furthered justice. She considers Mr Carter to be one such person.

George Saratsiotis, owner of the George’s haberdashery in Americus, immigrated from Greece in the early 1970s.

“My first driver's licence has his name on it and I keep it as a souvenir,” said Mr Saratsiotis.

He added that on several occasions, he sold all sorts of attire to Mr Carter.

Mr Saratsiotis and his wife even received an invitation to the White House when Mr Carter was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Archbishop Iakovos, former primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in North and South America.

“It was unbelievable for me, I couldn’t believe it. I went from immigrant here and to the White House.”

When he showed his father the photos of himself at the White House, Mr Saratsiotis said, he cried.

Jill Stuckey, a close friend of the Carter family, said that she hopes he will be remembered as a great president and a great humanitarian.

The train depot in Plains, Georgia where Jimmy Carter announced his candidacy for president. Holly Aguirre / The National

"Age has been kind to what President Carter did during his presidency and I am looking forward to the more historians taking another look at his presidency," Ms Stuckey told The National.

Ms Stuckey has enjoyed a decades-long personal relationship with the Carters and said that she cannot imagine a world without them, reiterating that you can't say one of their name's without mentioning the other.

"This town with grieve for a very, very long time and it will be a unique time," she said.

“So many people say he was a great ex-president,” she said. “I hope people will take the time to take a closer look at his many accomplishments.”

Jimmy Carter's green energy vision and White House solar panel installation — in pictures