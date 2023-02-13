Blinken 'deeply concerned' by Israeli settlement plans

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was “deeply concerned” about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to build close to 10,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Mr Netanyahu, who took office at the end of 2022, said on Sunday that the settlement plans were being made in response to Palestinian violence.

His office said a committee would meet this week “to approve the construction of new homes in existing settlements”, The Associated Press reported.

As part of the move, Israel will legalise nine outposts that were built without authorisation.

The US opposes the construction of settlements on territory belonging to Palestinians.

“We are deeply troubled by Israel’s decision yesterday to advance reportedly nearly 10,000 settlement units and to begin a process to retroactively legalise nine outposts in the West Bank that were previously illegal under Israeli law,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.

Expand Autoplay Abdallah Haj Mohamad, head of Jalud village's council, stands in front of the Jewish settlement of Shvut Rachel during a tour organised by Palestinian authorities to show the development of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, on March 16, 2017. All photos: AFP

“Like previous administrations, Democratic and Republican, we strongly oppose such unilateral measures, which exacerbate tensions and undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby echoed the sentiments, though neither he nor Mr Blinken said whether Washington would take action on the issue.

A representative for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said such a move would “further undermine prospects for a viable two-state solution”, The Associated Press reported.