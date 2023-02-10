FBI searches Mike Pence's home for classified documents

FBI agents on Friday visited the Indiana home of former vice president Mike Pence, reportedly in search of classified documents.

An officer with the Carmel police department said police were conducting traffic control and aiding with public safety concerns as FBI investors search Mr Pence's residence, The Guardian reported.

The search was reported to be consensual. FBI agents are expected to conduct a similar search at his office in Washington next week, CNN reported.

The search comes after lawyers for Mr Pence said a “small number” of classified documents were found at his Indiana home and turned over to the FBI.

The documents were thought to have been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to his Indiana home at the end of former president Donald Trump's term.

Police secure the entrance to former vice president Mike Pence's home in Carmel, Indiana. AP

Classified documents were also found at the residences of Mr Trump and President Joe Biden.

Whereas Mr Biden and Mr Pence co-operated with federal authorities in returning the documents to the National Archives, Mr Trump refused to do so. The number of documents seized from Mr Trump's estate in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, also number in the hundreds.

READ MORE Mike Pence doesn't say if he will vote for Trump in 2024 as he hints at White House bid

The US Justice Department appointed special counsels to investigate how the documents wound up at the residents of Mr Trump and Mr Biden.

After the classified documents saga, the National Archives last month requested all former presidents and vice presidents to see if they inadvertently were in possession of any such documents.