US set to sell Poland $10bn of rocket launchers and ammunition

The US plans to sell Poland about $10 billion in weapons including a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) and ammunition for the highly accurate mobile launchers, officials said.

The package will also include the ATACMS long-range missile system and the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, the officials said.

The officials said Congress has been notified of the proposed deal under the Foreign Military Sales program.

The US has sought to bolster the ability of Nato countries such as Poland to defend themselves against possible Russian aggression.

That assistance has increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, including successfully pressing Berlin for permission to send German-made Leopard 2 tanks to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces.

The latest Himars equipment is in addition to launchers bought from the US in 2019, which have yet to be delivered. Warsaw also has sought rocket launchers from South Korea.

Washington in December approved the sale of up to 116 Abrams tanks and related equipment to Poland, which is providing key equipment to Ukraine and bolstering its own military.