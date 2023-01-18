UAE embassy hosts hundreds of US mayors in Washington

Hundreds of mayors from across the US gathered at the UAE embassy in Washington to mark the start of an annual conference of city leaders and to highlight ties to the Emirates.

More than 250 mayors are participating in this week's event to discuss urban policies and goals. Any policy decisions adopted by the conference are distributed to the US Congress and the President.

Miami's Mayor Francis Suarez began the summit by thanking the UAE for its investment in the US and highlighting Miami's prospective sister-city relationship with Dubai.

"We certainly wanted to create a stronger linkage between Miami and the Emirates," Mr Suarez told The National at an event hosted by the embassy on Tuesday evening.

"We were invited to create a sister-city relationship with Dubai during the world Expo. We thought it was the right moment, the right time.

"We certainly have a wonderful relationship with the city of Dubai, with the emirate of Dubai and also with the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"And so it’s just a wonderful opportunity to grow a closer relationship between our country and the Emirates, which I think are playing an increasing role … on world affairs."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the UAE's ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, had been a "good friend" to the US capital.

"We certainly are happy to invite the mayors to learn about the investments that the Emirates are making in US cities," Ms Bowser told The National.

"We have different opportunities, especially as many of us are looking to transform our downtowns. We could have huge opportunities in the next several years that will require big investment."