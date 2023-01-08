Joe Biden to see conditions along US-Mexico border

US President Joe Biden was due to arrive at the Mexican border on Sunday, in his first trip there since taking office two years ago — a visit that Republicans say is long overdue.

Authorities are struggling with record numbers of undocumented migrants crossing into America.

The trip to El Paso, Texas, will be a brief stopover before Mr Biden's visit to Mexico City, where he and the leaders of Mexico and Canada will gather on Monday and Tuesday for a North American leaders' summit.

There are more crossings at El Paso city than anywhere else along the 3,145km border.

Mr Biden is due to meet with border authorities to discuss the situation and other topics including the increased smuggling of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

“The president’s very much looking forward to seeing for himself first-hand what the border security situation looks like,” said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesman.

“This is something that he wanted to see for himself.”

Hundreds of migrants are still gathered outside of Sacred Heart Church in El Paso ahead of President Biden’s trip to the border city. pic.twitter.com/uzyXzbBSju — Willy Lowry (@willy_lowry) January 8, 2023

Migrant crossings into the US from Mexico have soared since Mr Biden took office in January 2021, with authorities stopping people 2.38 million times in the fiscal year that ended last September.

It was the first time the number exceeded 2 million.

Publicly at least, the Democrats and the Republicans take a different tack on immigration, with the Democrats seeking to find legal pathways for people to come to America.

The Republicans take a tougher line, as was seen under the Trump administration, which detained immigrants, many of them children, en masse.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, was dismissive of Mr Biden's visit.

“All he’s going to do down there is rearrange the chairs on the deck of the Titanic," Mr Abbott told Fox News.

"He’s not going to achieve any solutions that will make the border safer, more secure and stop illegal immigration."

Migrants in El Paso protest before US President Joe Biden's visit - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Ender Gonzales, a migrant from Venezuela, rests in a shelter in El Paso, Texas. Willy Lowry / The National

Immigration will probably take centre stage in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, particularly now the Republicans hold control of the House of Representatives and have the power to launch investigations and hold hearings on the issue.

The challenge facing the US on its southern border “is something that is not unique to the United States", Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC News.

"It’s gripping the hemisphere. And a regional challenge requires a regional solution."

Mr Biden announced a multifaceted approach to immigration along the southern border last week, which in part would include an expansion of a programme, known as Title 42.

The programme was enacted as a health emergency policy under the Trump administration but has also been used by the Biden government to block asylum seekers hoping to enter the US.

Under the new guidelines, migrants from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti will have an expanded legal pathway to apply for entry into the US if they pass background checks and have a financial sponsor in America.