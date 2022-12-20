Iran enriching 'worrying quantities' of enriched uranium, UN official warns

The International Atomic Energy Agency has found that Iran plans to to install new centrifuges at one of its fuel enrichment plants and intends to produce additional uranium enriched up to 60 per cent at another facility, a top UN official said on Monday.

The UN's Under Secretary General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council that the IAEA now estimates Iran has a total enriched uranium stockpile of more than 18 times the allowable amount under the 2015 nuclear deal.

"This includes worrying quantities of uranium enriched to 20 percent and 60 percent," she said.

Ms DiCarlo said Iran's decision to remove IAEA surveillance and monitoring equipment had hampered the agency's ability to provide assurance of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.

"Against this backdrop, we once again call on Iran to reverse the steps it has taken since July 2019 that are not consistent with its nuclear-related commitments under the plan," Ms DiCarlo said.

On Ukraine, the US accused UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran.

Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and argues there is no mandate for UN officials to travel to Kyiv to investigate the origin of the drones. Iran has acknowledged it had supplied Moscow with drones, but said they were sent before Russia invaded its neighbour in February.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and Ukraine say the supply of Iranian-made drones to Russia violates a 2015 UN Security Council resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal. They want Mr Guterres to send officials to Kyiv to investigate.

"We regret that the UN has not moved to carry out a normal investigation of this reported violation," US Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood told the Security Council.

"We are disappointed that the Secretariat, apparently yielding to Russian threats, has not carried out the investigatory mandate this council has given it," Mr Wood said.