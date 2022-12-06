Centcom: Iranian boat engaged in 'unsafe and unprofessional' encounter with US warships

Situation de-escalated through non-lethal lasers and audible warnings

The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans and the Military Sealift Command joint high-speed vessel USNS Choctaw County transit through the Strait of Hormuz August 8, 2018. Picture taken August 8, 2018. U.S. Navy/Lt. Daphne White/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Dec 06, 2022
An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy patrol boat came within about 150 metres of two American warships in the Strait of Hormuz, but the “unsafe and unprofessional” situation was de-escalated, the US military's Central Command said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Centcom said the incident took place on Monday during a routine transit in international waters by expeditionary sea base platform ship USS Lewis B Puller and guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans.

“The Iranian vessel attempted to blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships — dangerously close, particularly at night,” Centcom said in a statement.

The situation was de-escalated with the help of audible warnings and the non-lethal use of lasers.

Centcom spokesman Col Joe Buccino said the “dangerous action in international waters is indicative of Iran’s destabilising activity across the Middle East”.

The USS Lewis B Puller at the weekend intercepted 50 tonnes of weaponry bound for Yemen from a fishing trawler on a key maritime smuggling route used by Tehran, US officials said.

Updated: December 06, 2022, 10:45 PM
